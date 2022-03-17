Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: Big pro-people announcement to be made today, says CM Bhagwant Mann as new MLAs take oath

Chandigarh, March 17
The first session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha started on Thursday with Pro-tem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administering the oath as Member of the House to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
After Mann took oath, the Speaker first administered the oath to all women members of the House.
The 16th Vidhan Sabha was different as most of the security guards did not recognise some of the members, who arrived for the session.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday tweeted that a big pro-people decision would be taken today. Read full story
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was in the Vidhan Sabha for just 15 minutes and then rushed to the Secretariat. Almost all senior bureaucrats too have left the House for the secretariat
पंजाब की जनता के हित में आज एक बहुत बड़ा फ़ैसला लिया जाएगा। पंजाब के इतिहास में आज तक किसी ने ऐसा फैसला नहीं लिया होगा।— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 17, 2022
कुछ ही देर में एलान करूँगा...।
The happiest man is the one from whom no one expects … Bhagwant Mann unfurls a new anti - Mafia era in Punjab with a mountain of expectations …hope he rises to the occasion , brings back Punjab on the revival path with pro - people policies … best always— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 17, 2022
Harjot Bains MLA from Anandpur Sahib paying respect to Bhagat Singh before entering the Vidhan sabha
