AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to be Punjab CM

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M. Khanna

Chandigarh, March 10

As Aam Aadmi Party heads for a landslide victory, with almost all political stalwarts across the political spectrum trailing behind hitherto relatively lesser known AAP candidates, the big win in Punjab has catapulted the party to national prominence.

This is because the big win in Punjab is clearly a victory of the people, who seek to have rejected both traditional parties and their leaders. The will to see ‘badlaav’ (change) in the political establishment was apparently so strong that none of the “extraneous” factors worked, and people have voted against the usual lines of religion, caste and class. The way all big stalwarts have been trailing by huge margins, clearly shows the public contempt and disgust with the traditional parties and leaders.

At 11.40 am, as AAP was leading in 89 assembly segments, celebrations have broken out in the party office, with party leaders and workers dancing to dhol beats and waving the party flags and chants of ‘jhadu phir gaya’. The trends now are more or less unlikely to change. It also proves that the AAPs pro development agenda has been given a mandate by the people of Punjab.

This election, though the voter was by and large silent, they clearly seemed to have voted for a party that has promised them good education, healthcare and governance, rejecting the “caste”, “religion” and “dera” agenda. Hopes are high from the party and party leaders here assure deliverance.

The party’s astounding win here also gives wings to its national ambitions. It cements the party’s position as the principal opposition party to BJP nationally.