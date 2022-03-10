You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 10

After the victory of his party, Punjab AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann in his first address to locals from the rooftop of his house in Sangrur predicted a visible improvement in the working of the Punjab government within a month.

He also announced to replace the CM’s photos in government offices with those of martyr Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

“People face harassment in government offices as officers do not meet them. But from now on, officers would come to your villages as they are public servants. With your help, we would run the Punjab jointly as I am your CM. Though we need time as Punjab is amid a crisis, within a month, you would see a difference,” said Mann.

He said they would take oath at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of Bhagat Singh, and the date would be announced later.

“Earlier, the Punjab government was being run from various palaces, but now the government would be run from villages, cities and wards,” said Mann.

He said he had forgiven his political opponents for mudslinging and targeting them personally.

“But in future, they will have to respect all Punjab residents and we will not tolerate insult to any Punjabi,” said Mann.

About the defeat of political heavyweights, Mann said he had predicted the defeat of all senior leaders.

“I am apprehensive about unemployment in Punjab. First of all, I will take steps to provide jobs to Punjab youth. Your have done your job, and now it’s my turn,” said Mann.

Mann said they would take the help of the Centre in improving the situation of health and education sectors, to provide cheaper electricity to Punjab residents and to contain crime against women.

“Being a sports lover, I know that we need to bring improvement in sports facilities. We will open a sports university in Jalandhar,” said Mann.

