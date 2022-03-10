It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 10

Aam Aadmi Party CM candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday termed the party’s victory as a victory of the people of Punjab.

In an exclusive telephonic interview with The Tribune, Mann said, “They have pushed away the established political leadership, known for their vices, and given their mandate for a better future for the state and their own selves.”

He said he was overwhelmed with the massive tsunami that the party could create in the state that drowned all political bigwigs, and he owed it to the people to live up to their expectations and deliver on all promises made by the party. “These were not promises, but guarantees that we will keep,” he said.

Mann, who was in Sangrur, said that there was a huge gathering of people outside his house. “I am indebted to the people for reposing faith in the positive development-oriented agenda given by Arvind Kejriwal, and rejecting those who symbolise all corrupt things associated with power,” he said.

Mann, who shot to fame as a political satirist, has been Member of Parliament from Sangrur for two terms now. This election is as much a personal victory for him as for the party as people have largely voted for him as chief minister. In many constituencies, the party candidates were insignificant and people voted for Kejriwal and Mann.

Till the filing of this report, the result for Dhuri constituency (where Mann contested from) was not declared but Mann was leading by around 30,000 votes. “We have made arrangements for ‘langar’ for the public, who are waiting to get a glimpse of him,” said his long-time friend and associate Manjit Singh Sidhu.

#aap punjab #bhagwant mann