Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was trailing from Patiala Urban, according to initial poll trends. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading there.

SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from Lambi. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading there.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats.

In Amritsar (East), Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Majithia are trailing behind AAP’s Jeewan Jot Kaur by more than 1,200 votes each.

Finance Minister Manpreet Badal is trailing behind Jagroop Singh Gill of the AAP in Bathinda (Urban).

