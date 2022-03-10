Chandigarh, March 10
Two-time Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh was trailing from Patiala Urban, according to initial poll trends. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading there.
SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal was trailing from Lambi. AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khudian was leading there.
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats.
In Amritsar (East), Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Majithia are trailing behind AAP’s Jeewan Jot Kaur by more than 1,200 votes each.
Finance Minister Manpreet Badal is trailing behind Jagroop Singh Gill of the AAP in Bathinda (Urban).
#bikram majithia #capt amarinder singh #charanjit channi #manpreet badal #navjot sidhu #parkash singh badal
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...