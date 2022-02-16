Deep Sidhu’s accident: Head injury main cause of death, airbag burst due to collision

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 16

Day after the death of actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu, the postmortem report on Wednesday revealed that the main cause of the death was head injuries. The collision was so powerful that Sidhu's side airbag also exploded.

The Kharkhoda police have registered a case against the truck driver allegedly for rash and negligent driving under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC on the complaint of Mandeep Singh Sidhu, brother of Deep Sidhu whose original name was Sandeep Singh Sidhu.

The police handed over the body of the deceased after the autopsy conducted by a board of three medical officers at the civil hospital here and video recording was made of the process. The cremation was held at Threeke village in Ludhiana on Wednesday evening.

Sonepat SP Rahul Sharma said the crime team visited the accident spot at night and recreated the accident scene on Wednesday morning.

“As we have discussed with the doctors who conducted the autopsy, talked to co-passenger Reena Rai and consulted primary investigation reports of the team, the case, so far, seems to be of rash and negligent driving,” he said.

The driver side of Sidhu’s vehicle was badly damaged after hitting the rear of the truck. The primary investigations revealed that the truck was moving at the time of the accident, the SP said.

The driver and owner of the truck have been identified and the driver would be arrested soon, he added.

A partially used liquor bottle was recovered from Sidhu’s vehicle, the SP said. Blood samples of the deceased were taken. Viscera and blood samples would be sent to forensic laboratory, he added.

“It can’t be concluded right now whether Deep Sidhu was drunk or not. We can say anything on this after receiving the FSL reports of viscera and blood samples of the deceased,” the SP maintained.

SP Sharma further said Deep Sidhu along with his friend Reena Rai in a white Scorpio vehicle entered KMP expressway from Badli toll plaza at around 7.15 pm and the CCTV footage is available.

He said Reena was admitted to a hospital in Delhi. She had come to India from USA on February 13. “Our team was in Delhi to record her statement,” the SP added.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO, Kharkhoda, said as per the postmortem report the main cause of death was deep head injury. As per the primary investigation, the vehicle airbag on Sidhu’s side was opened but it exploded due to strong collision, while the airbag saved the life of the co-passenger, he said.

Two teams have been sent to arrest the accused truck driver, who was from Mewat, the SHO added.

Earlier, the family members and scores of Sidhu’s followers arrived at the civil hospital to receive his body. Heavy police force was deployed at the hospital. The followers of the Deep Sidhu raised slogans and showered flowers on the ambulance in which the body was taken away after the autopsy.

