Girl with Deep Sidhu in SUV tells police truck driver ahead was ‘speeding rashly’ and applied sudden breaks

Chandigarh, February 16

The Haryana Police on Wednesday said a preliminary inquiry has ruled out any conspiracy in Punjab actor-activist Deep Sidhu’s death.

Police said Sidhu died in an accident. He will be cremated in Ludhiana today.

Police said that the girl who accompanied Deep Sidhu in the SUV told them that a truck ahead of them was allegedly “speeding rashly” and the driver all of a sudden applied breaks due to which the car they were in barged into it.

Police said that they have filed a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver.

The girl has been identified as Reena Raj.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she is said to be doing fine.

Police said that they have found a bottle of liquor from inside the car.

Deep Sidhu died in a road accident in Haryana's Sonipat on Tuesday evening after his car hit a truck on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab when the incident occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda.

Kharkhoda police station Inspector Jaspal Singh said, "Deep Sidhu died in the accident. A female friend accompanying him was taken to a hospital where her condition was stable."