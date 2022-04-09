Majithia to get better facilities

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 8

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is in judicial custody in the Patiala Central Jail in a drugs case, will be provided improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover on the jail premises, stated Jail Superintendent Sucha Singh in his reply to the court here today.

He claimed all discrepancies regarding insecure and poor living conditions had been removed and “favourable atmosphere” had been provided. The deponent has personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused, as is his mandated duty under the law, the reply stated.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla adjourned the case till April 12. Majithia's counsels HS Dhanoa said the jail authorities had improved the facilities. They claimed their client had been denied basic needs to humiliate him by his political adversaries.