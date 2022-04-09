Majithia to get better facilities

Mohali, April 8
Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who is in judicial custody in the Patiala Central Jail in a drugs case, will be provided improved facilities and round-the-clock security cover on the jail premises, stated Jail Superintendent Sucha Singh in his reply to the court here today.
He claimed all discrepancies regarding insecure and poor living conditions had been removed and “favourable atmosphere” had been provided. The deponent has personally made security arrangements to safeguard the life and limb of the accused, as is his mandated duty under the law, the reply stated.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Sandeep Kumar Singla adjourned the case till April 12. Majithia’s counsels HS Dhanoa said the jail authorities had improved the facilities. They claimed their client had been denied basic needs to humiliate him by his political adversaries. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
New trend of govt maligning judges unfortunate, says CJI
CJI makes comment while hearing assets case against former I...
Receiving foreign funds not absolute right: Supreme Court
Strict regime has become essential because of past experienc...
Paid booster for all adults at pvt centres from tomorrow
9-month gap must after 2nd dose
RBI lowers growth forecast, expects inflation to stay high
7.2% GDP growth projection | 7.8% RBI’s previous estimate