Home / Punjab / Several civilians injured in Pakistani drone attack in Punjab's Ferozepur: Government

Several civilians injured in Pakistani drone attack in Punjab's Ferozepur: Government

Area has been sanitised by security forces, say officials
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:10 AM May 10, 2025 IST
An armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. Video grabs
In a morning update today, official sources said drones had been sighted at some locations near the International Border and the Line of Control with Pakistan through the night.

These suspected armed drones are posing potential threats to civilian and military targets, they said.

Officials said, “Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in severe injuries to members of a local family. The injured have been provided medical assistance and the area has been sanitised by security forces.”

They said the Indian Armed Forces are maintaining a high state of alert, and all such aerial threats are being tracked and engaged using counter-drone systems.

“The situation is under close and constant watch, and prompt action is being taken wherever necessary.

“Citizens, especially in border areas, are advised to remain indoors, limit unnecessary movement, and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities. While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” government sources said.

