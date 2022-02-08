Was Akshay Kumar upset with Kapil Sharma’s smartness over airing ‘PM Modi interview bit’ on his show? The comedian clears the air

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 8

Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma on Tuesday tweeted that he has sorted out issues with Akshay Kumar, claiming that “My big bro can never be annoyed with me”.

He took to Twitter to let his fans know that he called up Akshay and sorted out the issues.

“Dear friends, was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this, it was just a miss communication, all is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot Bachchan Pandey episode. He is my big bro and can never be annoyed with me, thank you,” Kapil said in his tweet.

There were reports that Akshay was upset with Kapil over a clip that he had demanded to delete from his recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show and it was still shared online by Sony Entertainment Television.

In the clip, Akshay had snapped at Kapil for asking silly questions, when the comedian very smartly reminded the actor of ‘famous personality’ (PM Modi interview) a few years back.

Akshay challenged Kapil to openly name the personality, while the comedian tried to change the topic.