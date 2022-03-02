Hollywood star Sean Penn was at President Zelenskiy’s office the day Russia attacked Ukraine, flees to Poland on foot

Hollywood star Sean Penn was at President Zelenskiy’s office the day Russia attacked Ukraine, flees to Poland on foot

Photo tweeted by @Sean Penn

March 2

Days after visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to film scenes for his documentary on Russia's invasion, Hollywood actor-director Sean Penn found himself among thousands of refugees fleeing to Poland, joining the exodus on foot.

Also read: Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Penn, 61, posted a photo to his Twitter feed on Monday showing the movie star wearing a backpack and toting a piece of luggage on wheels as he trudged along the shoulder of a road beside a line of cars stretching into the distance.

"Myself & two colleagues walked miles to the Polish border after abandoning our car on the side of the road," Penn said in a caption tweeted with the picture. "Almost all the cars in this photo carry women & children only, most without any sign of luggage, and a car their only possession of value." The tweet did not explain why the Academy Award-winning actor and his companions were forced to abandon their vehicle.

A spokesperson in Los Angeles, Mara Buxbaum, told Reuters by email on Tuesday that Penn had "made it out of Ukraine safely." She declined to answer other questions about his whereabouts or the circumstances of his departure from Ukraine.

Penn was in Kyiv last Thursday attending a press briefing at the office of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the first day of Russia's invasion, recording footage for a documentary chronicling the crisis, Zelenskiy's office said in a statement at the time.

"Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty," the statement said.

It said Penn had interviewed Ukrainian political and military figures as well as journalists as part of the production, for which he initially visited Ukraine in November.

In a statement last week, the actor acclaimed for Oscar-winning roles in "Mystic River" and "Milk" praised the Ukrainian people as "historic symbols of courage" and called Ukraine "the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams."

"If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost," Penn wrote.

Penn, whose directorial credits include "Into the Wild" and "The Crossing Guard," is also known for his political activism and involvement in various humanitarian causes, including relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake of 2010 and Pakistan floods in 2012.

He made headlines in 2016 when Rolling Stone magazine published an interview Penn had secretly conducted with Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at his jungle hideout prior to the arrest of the cartel boss.

Penn is producing the Ukraine documentary for Vice Studios, a U.S.-Canadian digital media and broadcasting company, according to Hollywood trade publication Variety.

Reuters

#poland #russiaukraineconflict #ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

3
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

4
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

5
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

6
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

7
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

8
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

9
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

10
World

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under ‘Op Ganga’: EAM Jaishankar

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': Jaishankar

Says the flights that departed for India in the last 24 hour...

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts in a fix

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

It carries humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland, Indian embassy tells stranded nationals

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district