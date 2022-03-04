If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 3

The war between Ukraine and Russia is worsening. Amid the perturbing times, Ukraine president Volodymr Zelenskyy is hailed as a hero and has garnered world’s sympathy.

It was on the third day of the war when the Ukraine President turned down the US offer to flee Kyiv, saying that he “need ammunition, not a ride”.

It was reported that Zelenskyy's strength and bravery garnered widespread admiration on social media.

I'm sure it kills Putin seeing the world love Zelenskyy as a brave hero.



Zelenskyy is everything Putin wants to be seen as; decisive & courageous wartime leader



Social media users compared Zelenskyy favorably to Putin, noting that Zelenskyy embodies the decisive and courageous wartime leadership that Putin wants to project.

He rejected the US government’s offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay and fight the Russians as they invade his country.

Zelenskyy has earlier stated that he was in Moscow’s “No. 1 target” and that Russian "sabotage forces" were in Kyiv and hunting for him and his family.

Zelenskyy has a family, friends and the whole country who believes in him.

Reporter: Can you see your family? Can you see your kids?#Zelenskyy: No, I can't.



Reporter: When was the last time you saw them?#Zelenskyy: Before this war.



When asked by reporters about seeing his family and kids, Zelenskyy said he last saw them two days ago, before correcting himself from initially saying "before this war."

Zelenskyy remained defiant in a video address on Wednesday night, saying "We are a people who in a week have destroyed the plans of the enemy."

"They will have no peace here. They will have no food. They will have here not one quiet moment," the Ukrainian president added.

Many videos and pictures for Zelenskyy have flooded the social media in support and hailing him as their “brave hero and leader”.

Zelenskyy made his case in a remarkable speech to the European Parliament which was met with a standing ovation. "We are fighting to be equal members of Europe," he said.

Roughly 8,74,000 people have fled Ukraine and the UN refugee agency warned the number could cross the 1 million mark soon.

Countless others have taken shelter underground.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service said more than 2,000 civilians have died, though it was impossible to verify the claim. The UN human rights office said it had recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since the February 24 start of the invasion.

The EU Commission said Wednesday that it will give temporary residence permits to refugees fleeing the violence and allow them study and work in the 27-nation bloc.

The war has also sent shockwaves through the global community of wealthy Russians, who face sanctions that threaten their London mansions, Mediterranean yachts and children's places at elite European private schools. Some have begun, albeit tentatively, to speak out — though it may be too little to end the war, or to protect their Western fortunes. Inputs from agencies