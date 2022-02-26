In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 26

As the war in Ukraine rages with Russian bombers targeting several cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to trash rumours that he had fled, released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.

The video has gone viral on the social media. “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” Zelensky said, standing outside the presidency building.

Earlier today, Russian-controlled media spread rumors that President Zelensky had fled. Wrong. Here he is in Kyiv with his top aides. The very definition of a dignified and courageous leader. #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/SUqmVi5qpM — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 26, 2022

Wearing olive green military-style clothing and standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides, Zelensky appeared to be trashing rumours that the top leadership had fled.

Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the first time within Kyiv itself on Friday.

