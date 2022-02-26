In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Chandigarh, February 26
As the war in Ukraine rages with Russian bombers targeting several cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky, in an attempt to trash rumours that he had fled, released a self-shot video from central Kyiv on Friday vowing alongside key aides to stay and defend the capital against the Russian invasion.
Also read: Russia vetoes UN demand that calls for end to attack on Ukraine
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
Don't move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine
Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after
The video has gone viral on the social media. “We’re all here. Our military is here. Citizens in society are here. We’re all here defending our independence, our country, and it will stay this way,” Zelensky said, standing outside the presidency building.
Earlier today, Russian-controlled media spread rumors that President Zelensky had fled. Wrong. Here he is in Kyiv with his top aides. The very definition of a dignified and courageous leader. #StandWithUkriane pic.twitter.com/SUqmVi5qpM— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 26, 2022
Wearing olive green military-style clothing and standing with his prime minister, chief of staff and other senior aides, Zelensky appeared to be trashing rumours that the top leadership had fled.
Russian troops clashed briefly with Ukrainian forces for the first time within Kyiv itself on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister
Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...
Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport
Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...
First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory
India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...
India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine
The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...
Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi
PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...