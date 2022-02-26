India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of UNSC, vetoed the resolution which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions by India, China and the UAE

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit
New Delhi, February 26

India joined China in abstaining on a US-sponsored UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Friday night that sought to strongly condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Video grab

Also read: ‘India retained option of reaching out to all sides by abstaining from UN vote on Ukraine’

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of UNSC, vetoed the resolution which received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions by India, China and the UAE.

``By abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy,’’ said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti in India's `Explanation of Vote’.

Also read: Don't move to border posts without coordination with us: Indian embassy in Ukraine

Air India plane departs from Mumbai for Bucharest to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine

"India is deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities,’’ he added. ``Welfare and security of Indian community, in particular stranded students and their evacuation from Ukraine is the immediate priority,’’ underlined the Indian diplomat.

The veto may not end matters at the UN as about 50 countries led by the US in a joint statement condemned Russia’s ``abuse of power’’ and declared that `` We will be taking this matter to the General Assembly, where the Russian veto does not apply and the nations of the world will continue to hold Russia accountable.’’

``Russia has abused its power today to veto our strong resolution. But Russia cannot veto our voices. Russia cannot veto the Ukrainian people. Russia cannot veto their own people protesting this war in the streets. Russia cannot veto the UN Charter. Russia cannot, and will not, veto accountability,’’ said the joint statement.

India also said, ``dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes, however daunting that may appear at this moment. It is a matter of regret that the path of diplomacy was given up. We must return to it. For all these reasons, India has chosen to abstain on this resolution.’’

The UNSC draft resolution was piloted by the US and Albania and co-sponsored by several other nations. The resolution sought to ``deplore in the strongest terms Russia's aggression against Ukraine’’ and wanted Russia to ``immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and shall refrain from any further unlawful threat or use of force against any UN member state.’’

The resolution wanted Moscow to ``immediately and unconditionally reverse the decision related to the status of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.’’ India has so far resisted US overtures for a collective response to condemn Russia's invasion.

New Delhi was courted by both sides ahead of the vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to Indian leaders and in a statement, the Russian Charge d’ Affaires Roman Babushkin had hoped that India would stand by Russia at the UNSC. Separately, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wanted ``India to use all influence in its relations with Russia to force it to cease military aggression against Ukraine; and support the UNSC draft resolution.

 

The US had anticipated the Russia veto and had said a day earlier that in doing so, Russia would underscore its ``isolation’’. An earlier draft of the resolution had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides for armed action by the Security Council. However, this was dropped in the final version that was put to vote.

#ukraine crisis

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

US sanctions on Russia will impact India too

2
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

3
Punjab

Norms tweaked, Punjab may lose BBMB slot

4
Nation

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

5
Trending

Daughter of Putin's spokesperson publicly opposes Russia's attack on Ukraine; post deleted soon after

6
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

8
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia denied bail in NDPS case

9
World

‘I need ammunition, not a ride’: Ukrainian President Zelenskyy declines US offer to evacuate Kyiv

10
Nation

India-Russia relations distinct from Washington's equation with Moscow, that's okay: US

Don't Miss

View All
Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt tells crowd 'kisi se darne ka nahi' after Gangubai Kathiawadi screening. Was this aimed at Kangana Ranaut?

In military uniform defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral
World

In military uniform, defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vows to defend Ukraine, video goes viral

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers
Bathinda

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

Fee difference driving pupils to foreign shores
Punjab

Fee difference for medical education driving pupils to foreign shores

We may have 30 seconds of flashback on our life before our eyes as we die: Study
World

What happens when we are dying? 30 seconds of life flashbacks before our eyes: Study

Video: 500 Indian students hiding in basement in Ukraine amid war
Diaspora

Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: Expert
Ludhiana

Farmers can get good returns from exotic fruits, veggies: PAU Expert

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today
Chandigarh

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Top Stories

198 killed, 1000 wounded amid Russian invasion: Ukraine minister

198 killed, over 1,000 injured in Russian invasion: Ukraine Minister

Russian forces capture southeastern city of Melitopol, repor...

First Air India evacuation flight departs from Bucharest with 219 Indians; second flight on course

Ukraine crisis: First Air India evacuation flight with 219 Indians lands at Mumbai airport

Second evacuation flight expected to return to Delhi airport...

Indian embassy issues fresh advisory for Indians in Ukraine desiring to be evacuated via Hungary

First batch of Indian students enter Hungary from Ukraine; embassy issues fresh advisory

India sets up camp offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi towns in w...

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

The resolution did not pass as Russia, a Permanent Member of...

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speak with PM Modi

Ukrainian President Zelensky seeks Indian support at UNSC, speaks with PM Modi

PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute to peace...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

Amritsar: Special House meeting unlikely before March 10

30-year-old man’s murder sparks protest in Amritsar

Poll over, but hoardings still deface cityscape in Amritsar

Amritsar lad making waves in national cycling championship

Covid-19: Seven test +ve in Amritsar district

Bathinda village vows to ‘punish’ drug peddlers

War against 'chitta': Bathinda villagers vow to 'punish' drug peddlers themselves

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Power Crisis: Chandigarh Admn terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Power Outage: Chandigarh administration terminates services of 17 outsourced employees

Chandigarh power crisis: Move to shield culprits contrary to SC decision, says High Court

Chandigarh Rose festival gets off to a colourful start

Chandigarh-Zirakpur highway choked

Chandigarh consumer panel directs railways to pay for luggage theft on train

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Wearing mask while travelling in private vehicles no longer mandatory in Delhi

Covid: Consider lifting curbs, MHA tells states, UTs

‘Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity’

'Students caught up in Ukraine due to compulsory classes by Kharkiv varsity'

Students in Ukraine: Helpline number flooded with calls

With majority of adults vaccinated, focus on teen vaccination now

8 fresh Covid cases, 1 death in Jalandhar

Razing of structures starts for four-laning in Adampur

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Mayor

Bid to encroach upon Leisure Valley project land: Ludhiana Mayor

Helpline for info of students stranded in Ukraine

Husband attacked me for exposing his impotency: Acid attack victim

Ludhiana MC seems ill-prepared for Swachh Survekshan-2022

PUNJAB POLL 2022 trends: 100% electorate issued voter cards, 73 per cent carried them for polling

NGT panel reviews progress of district environment plan

NGT panel reviews progress of Patiala district environment plan

Punjabi University to hold programmes in memory of Waris Shah

Patiala MC ad revenue doubled during elections

Punjabi University students remember scientists from undivided Punjab

Patiala law university to resume physical classes from February 28