Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Amritsar, April 27

A lawyer has been duped by a swindler of over Rs 10 lakh on the pretext of getting his money doubled by investing in real estate business. Though the police have registered a case following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the police have yet to arrest the accused.

The Kotwali police had registered a case against alleged fraudster Raj Sharma, alias Neeraj, around 10 days ago.

The victim, Sudhir Sharma, has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, DGP Gaurav Yadav and Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar to provide him justice.

Giving details, Sudhir Sharma, a resident of Khandwala area in Chheharta, said he met accused Raj Sharma several years ago in the court premises. He said the accused lured him by claiming that he had US citizenship and had well-established real estate business in Germany, Dubai and Australia.

He said Raj lured him to double his money by investing in the real estate business in foreign countries, thereby duping him of Rs 10 lakh. He alleged that the accused did not return the money when he demanded it and even threatened to kill him.

The victim alleged that a police official was delaying and influencing the probe. He said he had to approach the high court for getting an FIR registered against the fraudster. He said following the orders of the high court and an Additional Commissioner of Police-rank official conducted the probe and recommended the registration of an FIR in the case.

He urged senior police authorities to provide him justice by arresting the accused and taking further necessary action.

