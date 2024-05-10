Amritpal Singh has Rs 1,000 as his total assets, says his poll affidavit

PTI

Chandigarh, May 10

Amritpal Singh, who is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail under the National Security Act, has declared assets worth Rs 1,000, according to his poll affidavit.

Chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit, Singh, 31, has thrown his hat in the electoral ring by contesting from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab as an Independent.

Singh's nomination papers were filed by his uncle in Tarn Taran district on Friday. Singh filled in his nomination papers on Thursday in Dibrugarh jail in Assam.

According to his poll affidavit, Singh has Rs 1,000 bank balance in the SBI branch, Rayya, Baba Bakala, in Amritsar.

Other than this, Singh does not have any moveable or immovable assets, according to his affidavit.

His wife Kirandip Kaur owns movable assets worth Rs 18.37 lakh. It comprises Rs 20,000 cash in hand, gold jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and 4,000 GBP (pound) equivalent to Rs 4,17,440, in account at Revolut Ltd, London, UK.

Singh has been shown as dependent on parents while his spouse is a British citizen. She earlier worked as a language interpreter at National Health Services in the UK, but is now a housewife, as per the affidavit.

Singh has declared that 12 criminal cases are pending against him though he has not been convicted in any. He, along with nine of his associates, has been lodged in the Dibrugarh jail since April 23, 2023.

Singh's educational qualification is matric which he passed from a school in Pheruman in Amritsar in 2008.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

