Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

Gidderbaha/Muktsar, May 7

Despite facing farmers’ protests during his election campaign, BJP’s Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans said today that even if they (protesters) take his life, he would not speak ill of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After facing the farmers’ protest at Harike Kalan village in Gidderbaha, Hans interacting with the media, said, “Menu kehnde si Modi murdabad keh. Main keha main mar jawan ohde layi, Modi bare kyu murdabad kahan. Meri bhavein jind kadh le, mere yaar nu manda na boli. (They told me to say against Modi. However, I said I could die for him, but won’t say against him. Even if you take my life, I do not speak ill of my friend.)”

Hans further said despite so many hurdles being created in his way, the public was showering petals on him. “Just a few people are lodging protests. I take the blessings of the poor. Those who are lodging protest, I pray for them too. They will understand things gradually. No one can be like the BJP. Residents of this area should first thank Modi for the better road infrastructure. Did anyone see such good roads earlier? Modi has built all these roads. Earlier, the roads used to cause pain,” he said.

Hans visited Gidderbaha, but the farmers lodged protests against him at Harike Kalan, Doda villages and Gidderbaha town.

During his public address, he said, “You have the right to say that don’t vote for Hans Raj Hans. Let me do my work. Big farmers call me to their houses and say that they are not speaking anything against me.”

Meanwhile, SGPC member Navtej Singh Kaoni, who was last year expelled by SAD, today joined the BJP. Kaoni, an aide of Manpreet Badal, had started participation in the BJP’s programmes.

AAP candidate Karamjit Anmol had to face the protest of farm labourers at Bhuttiwala village. Anmol sought a memorandum from the protesters and assured them their meeting with the Chief Minister.

