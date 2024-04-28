Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, April 27

Farmers had to face inconvenience after the government announced a ban on PUSA-44 variety of paddy and now, they have urged the government to announce the sowing schedule at the earliest as they need to make arrangement of labour. Majority of the labourers has gone back home due to elections and searching the workers for paddy transplantation can be a tedious job now.

“Farming needs meticulous planning and forethought and the government needs to understand the same. Paddy transplantation starts in June but planning for the same begins in March. Since the paddy sowing is done at

present in phases in the state, the government should announce dates so that farmers can plan their tasks,” said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal).

Shortage of labour is being faced during wheat procurement and the same will continue during paddy sowing as majority of the labourers has gone back home due to elections.

“Last year paddy sowing was done in four phases in the state, starting from June 10, and in Ludhiana, it was in the third phase. Sometimes, we need to call the labourers early so that they should not go to other districts. We need the sowing schedule as wheat has been harvested,” said farmer Jagtar Singh from Khanna.

Gurkirat Singh, a farmer who sold his wheat produce at a grain market, said labour was an integral part of farming. “The government should make the announcement on time so that farmers do not face any inconvenience. Now, we are ready for the next crop but the authorities are yet to take decisions regarding the Kharif crop,” he said.

