Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

Cracking a whip on absentees and latecomers, Civil Surgeon Jasbir Singh Aulakh today made a surprise visit to the Civil Hospital in the morning and found 37 employees absent from duty.

Dr Aulakh today reached the hospital around 8:15 am and went to Senior Medical Officer’s (SMO) room and started seeing the attendance register.

SMO Mandeep Kaur Sidhu was on leave today but SMO Deepika reached hospital late. Besides, 37 employees were found absent, including doctors and paramedical staff. The Civil Surgeon stayed in the hospital till 9 am.

After the hospital, he went to the Urban Community Health Centre (UPHC) in Giaspura and it was found locked around 9:15 am. He kept waiting for staff to arrive till 9:30 am but nobody came and later, he left the UPHC after a recording video of the place.

“Staff are required to reach their workplace at 8 am but I found many absent from duty today due to which patients had to face a difficult time. The employees arriving late will be questioned,” Dr Aulakh said.

Those who were found absent from duty at the Civil Hospital include seven doctors, two radiographers, five from ICTC staff, two staff nurses, two staffers from Dental Department, one lab technician, two pharmacy officer, one psycho social worker, six computer operators, one Multi task worker, one plumber , one pump operator and six other staff members.

