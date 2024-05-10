Supreme Court bars Arvind Kejriwal from entering CM office, Delhi Secretariat while out of jail on interim bail

New Delhi, May 10
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail, the Supreme said on Friday as it imposed a slew of restrictions on him as part of the bail conditions.
It asked Kejriwal not to sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.
Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the AAP leader, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat."
"He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," the top court said.
The bench also directed Kejriwal to furnish bail bonds in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the jail superintendent.
"He will not make any comment with regard to his role in the present case; and will not interact with any of the witnesses and/or have access to any official files connected with the case," the top court said.
The apex court, while granting Kejriwal the relief, said there was no doubt about the fact that serious accusations have been made against him but he has not been convicted yet.
"He does not have any criminal antecedents. He is not a threat to society," the bench said.
In a major relief to Kejriwal, the top court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
