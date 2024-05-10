Leaders of various parties join BJP in presence of former Gujarat CM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

Leaders from the AAP, Congress and Akali Dal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jalandhar today in the presence former Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP state in-charge Vijay Rupani, district president Sushil Sharma, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Sushil Rinku, leaders and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural among others.

National executive member Manoranjan Kalia, state general secretary Rakesh Rathore, former CPS and state vice president KD Bhandari, former CPC Avinash Chandra, Raman Pabbi and Subhash Sood were also present on the occasion.

Sushil Sharma welcomed all leaders on joining the party. Vijay Rupani said the BJP had become stronger in Jalandhar with their presence. Rupani said the current situation in Punjab was a matter of concern. He said since 2014, the Modi government had done a lot to improve the basic facilities and the life of the common class in the country. He said under Sushil Rinku, the BJP would hoist the victory flag in Jalandhar.

Those who joined the BJP, included Harpreet Kaur, district president, Akali Dal; Harjeet Kaur, district vice president, Akali Dal; Mantu Singh, general secretary, District Congress Committee; Pinchu Gill, AAP youth president; Lalit Babu, pradesh vice president, Akali Dal; Suraj Kumar, district youth president, Akali Dal; Rajesh Bhagat Shinda, general secretary, Congress committee; Gagan Sharma, AAP Ward No. 70 in-charge; Pawan Baba, Ward No. 70 AAP vice president; Tilak Raj Gogna, senior vice president, district Congress; Narendra Bhola, Congress leader; Pradeep Bhola; Radha Krishna; Harvinder Singh Sonu, Youth Akali leader; Ravinder Singh, Youth Akali Dal leader; Anil Sarangal, Deepak Kumar and Deepak Singh among others.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Gujarat #Lok Sabha #Shiromani Akali Dal