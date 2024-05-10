Man booked under NDPS Act

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

The Model Town police have arrested a man and recovered 35 grams of intoxicating powder from him.

The suspect was identified as Abhishek Kumar, alias Shashu, a resident of Kamalpur. An FIR under the NDPS Act had been registered against the suspect

