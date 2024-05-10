Youth dies in road accident

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 9

A youth died in a road accident on the Bullowal-Bhogpur road here today.

According to information, Love Kumar, a resident of Mahdipur village, Jalandhar district, complained to the police that his cousin Rakesh Kumar was going to a lab. He said when his cousin reached Manak Dheri village situated on the Bullowal-Bhogpur road, a car hit him. Rakesh was seriously injured in the accident and he died on the spot. The police registered case and arrested the car driver, identified as Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Argowal village.

