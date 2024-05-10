27 emails, 10 bank accounts: Mystery of missing Taarak Mehta actor Sodhi deepens

New Delhi, May 10
The mystery of missing actor Gurucharan Singh, who played Roshan Singh Sodhi's character in TV serial 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has become deeper as the Delhi Police have found that the actor was using 27 separate email accounts in the fear of being "surveillanced" by someone.
According to a police officer, who is privy to the investigation, the actor was having a suspicion of being "surveillanced" for which he would often change his email accounts.
The 51-year-old actor was supposed to board a flight from here to Mumbai on April 22 evening but never reached his destination. His father, who lives in Palam, informed the local police after his phone was found unreachable.
A police officer said a case under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent to convey out of India or secretly confine person) of the IPC was registered at Palam police station on April 26.
A police team has been tasked to trace his location from the mobile phone which he was carrying, a police officer said.
The officer said Singh's mobile phone is switched off since 9.22 pm on April 22. On the basis of a CCTV footage, his last location was tracked to Dabri in southwest Delhi where he reached in an e-rickshaw, hired from near the IGI airport.
The actor used to carry two mobile phones. But he left one of them at his home in Delhi. He made the last call to his friend, who was supposed to pick him at the Mumbai airport, another officer said.
The police teams have scanned his financial transactions from his bank accounts and credit cards. They show that the last transaction was of Rs 14,000, which he withdrew from one of his bank accounts on the day he went missing.
The police officer said Singh's financial condition was not sound, as he had several loans and dues on him.
At least a dozen police teams, including the Crime Branch and Special Cell, are working to locate him, the officer said.
Another officer said Singh is a follower of a sect for which he used to visit a meditation centre in Delhi's Chattarpur. The police have taken the statements of the sect's followers who are known to him.
The officer further said the actor had once showed his interest in going to the Himalayas for meditation. The teams of Delhi Police have taken the statements of over 50 people in Delhi and Mumbai.
The police teams have also visited some states like Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand to get any lead in connection with the case, the officer said.
Singh's father, relatives and friends are praying for his well-being.
