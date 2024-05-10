Candidates of four parties to file papers today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 9

Perhaps considering Akshaya Tritiya falling tomorrow as an auspicious occasion, the candidates from four main parties, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would be filing their nomination papers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

It was the third day of filing papers today, but no one turned up. So far, only one Independent candidate comedian Nitu Shuttran Wala has filed his papers from Jalandhar.

Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Charanjit S Channi would be holding a rally at the PUDA grounds in front of the District Administrative Complex tomorrow morning from where he would proceed for filing his papers.

From the Congress, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa would accompany Channi. State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring is also expected to be present on the occasion.

Akali Dal candidate Mohinder S Kaypee would be holding a gathering at his place in Model Town before proceeding to the DC office for filing papers. Likewise, BSP candidate Balwinder Kumar and BJP candidate Sushil Rinku are also expected to file their papers tomorrow.

During Rinku’s nomination filing process, BJP state in-charge Vijay Rupani would be present. BJP state president Sunil Jakhar is also expected to be present on the occasion.

Sushil Rinku’s cavalcade would strat from the Kachehri Chowk in the form of a roadshow and go till the DC office.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Pawan Tinu is expected to submit his nomination papers on Monday.

