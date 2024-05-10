AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail

New Delhi, May 10
The Aam Aadmi Party has asked its Delhi MLAs, councillors and workers to reach Tihar to "welcome" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after his release from jail on interim bail, party leader Gopal Rai said on Friday.
Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left their house for Tihar to receive her husband.
In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Friday granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the Lok Sabha election.
Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase election. The votes will be counted on June 4.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has asked Delhi MLAs, councillors and workers to reach Tihar Jail to welcome Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who will soon be released," Rai told PTI.
Security has been beefed up outside the Tihar Prison complex here in anticipation of a huge gathering for Kejriwal's release from judicial custody on interim bail.
