Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

Visitors are allegedly being forced to pay more than the prescribed parking fees for two-wheelers at Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Interstate Bus Terminal, here. Against the fixed parking fee of Rs 17.70 for parking a two-wheeler for 12 hours, individuals deployed by the contractor have been allegedly demanding Rs 20 from visitors as parking fees in the absence of any checks by the authorities.

On Friday, a visitor to the bus stand stated that Rs 20 was demanded for parking a two-wheeler at the bus stand. However, the computerised slip issued for the two-wheeler parking mentioned a fee of Rs 17.70. Initially, he was also charged Rs 20 but when he asked the parking lot employee to return the remaining balance, Rs 2 was returned to him. Meanwhile, two women riding a scooter entered the bus stand and they were asked to pay Rs 20 as parking fees.

Another visitor, Jagjeet Singh, said: “When the fee mentioned on the notice board is Rs 17.70 for a two-wheeler, the staff deployed by the contractor should not demand Rs 20. They should only demand the actual parking fee. Many visitors don’t see the rate mentioned on the slip and pay whatever amount is demanded. The authorities must take the matter seriously.”

Meanwhile, an employee deployed by the contractor said they don’t charge more than the prescribed parking fee. He said they return Rs 2 to visitors, if they hand over Rs 20 for parking of a two-wheeler. Nobody was overcharging the visitors.

A manager at the bus stand, Ranjeet Singh, said he would look into the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.