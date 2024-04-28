Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 27

Gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees and cash was robbed from a jeweller’s shop, Raju Jewellers, in Tarn Taran on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The crime is alleged to be the handiwork of jeweller’s servant.

Ranjit Singh, owner of the shop, in his complaint to the police stated that before leaving for his home on Friday evening, he told his servant to lock all the locks of the shop and took the keys of the shop from his servant. He said he was surprised when he came to the shop and saw the shutter unlocked.

When he entered the shop, he saw all gold ornaments were robbed. He told the police that his servant, Sukhdeep Singh Bablu, a resident of Guru Ka Khooh locality in Tarn Taran, was not available on his mobile phone.

He examined the footage of CCTV cameras of nearby shops and it was cleared from the footage that his servant Sukhdeep Singh Bablu and his two associates came to the shop at midnight and stole gold ornaments.

Ranjit Singh told the police that his servant misled him by not locking the locks. The city police said besides Sukhdeep Singh Bablu, two other thieves have been identified as Abishek and Karan of the same locality.

DSP Tarsem Masih said the accused have been booked under Sections 380, 457 and 34, IPC, who were absconding.

