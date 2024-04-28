Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

A teenage girl (16) was allegedly raped and murdered by giving him poisonous substance in Niayampur village falling under the Kamboh police station here.

The incident occurred on April 11 while a complaint was lodged with the police on Friday. Earlier, the family members had told the police that the victim had accidentally consumed poisonous substance as she was ill. They had sought no police action in the case at that time.

However, yesterday, the victim’s mother recorded her statement that the victim was lured by a local youth for marriage and he had repeatedly raped her and later killed her by giving poison.

Following her statement, the Kamboh police booked six persons, including Sukhbir Singh and his mother Kanwaljit Kaur, both residents of Thathiara Wala bazaar in Jandiala, and Ajay and Jatta, both of Jandiala. The police said a case under Sections 302, 376, 363, 366 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 7 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered against them.

The victim’s mother told the police that earlier she had given her statement that she had mistakenly consumed poison on April 11 and succumbed at a hospital a day later. She was cremated on April 13.

She said yesterday she came to know that Sukhbir had kidnapped her after luring her for marriage. She alleged the accused had raped her several times. She alleged Sukhbir’s mother and his relatives Ajay and Jatta hatched a conspiracy and gave her poisonous substance due to which she died.

Amarjit Masih, Station House Officer, and investigating officer in the case, said investigations were in progress and raids were on to nab the suspects.

