Jalandhar: Traders, vendors issued notices during anti-encroachment drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 27

In a move to tackle illegal encroachments and alleviate traffic congestion, the traffic police, led by ADCP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur, have intensified their operations. Several meetings were held with market associations, roadside vendors, and shopkeepers to address the growing concern.

Notices were issued to violators in prominent areas like Ladowali road, Jyoti Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Model Town and other areas following surprise inspections. Violations such as placing goods outside shops encroaching upon public roads were promptly addressed, with strict instructions for immediate removal to ease traffic flow.

Additionally, meetings and awareness sessions were conducted with residents and shopkeepers along key thoroughfares like Defence Colony and Dulhan Palace to White Diamond Palace Road, Model Town and other areas. Emphasising a zero-tolerance stance on traffic violations, the initiative sought public cooperation in adhering to traffic regulations while welcoming feedback on prevalent issues.

The ADCP said the drive to alleviate congestion in the city has been underway for the last many days. She highlighted various measures taken by the traffic police, including issuing notices, conducting meetings with shopkeepers, and devising a comprehensive roadmap.

“Problematic areas causing significant traffic congestion have been pinpointed. Actions such as implementing one-way traffic on Defence Colony Road and prohibiting bus parking under the bridge near the bus stand and at PAP have been enforced,” she said.

She further said strategic barricading and deployment of traffic personnel have been executed at congested spots such as Mai Hiran Gate, Jyoti Chowk, Basti Bawa Khel, and Model Town to ensure smooth commuting. She said that this drive would continue in the coming days and even MC officials have been urged to promptly address road maintenance issues, so the public face no inconvenience.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.