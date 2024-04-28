9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

Chandigarh, April 27
Residents got some respite from rising heat as the city witnessed showers in the afternoon today.
The city received 9.3 mm of rainfall, which brought down the temperature by 3.5°C.
The Metrological Department has predicted rain on Sunday and Monday as well. Thereafter, the weather is likely to remain clear. On May 1, the weatherman has predicted partly cloudy conditions and clear sky a day later.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.7°C today, which is 0.2 degrees below normal, while the minimum was 23°C, which is 0.6 degrees above normal. In Chandigarh, the maximum temperature crossed 40-degree mark for the first time this season on Friday.
According to the department, the maximum temperature in the city on Friday was recorded at 40.2°C, which was three notches above normal. Last year, the maximum temperature in the month of April had touched 40°C on April 18. The temperature had reached 42.2°C in the same month in 2022.
