70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Panchkula, April 27

A 70-year-old resident of Sector 12-A was duped of Rs 43.11 lakh in cyber fraud.

In a complaint to the police, Inder Mohan Sharma, who retired as a director of a private Delhi-based company, stated that he had received a WhatsApp message asking him if he wanted to earn money online. The man clicked on the link and followed the given advice. He was given easy tasks of clicking on YouTube links and subscribing to channels upon which he was paid Rs 50 to Rs 100.

The complainant was then directed to make a profile on Telegram, a messenger, where another user used to give tips on lucrative investment. He was told that he could earn 30 to 40% profit on his investments.

Sharma said he started investing money and paid Rs 34.28 lakh in 13 different transactions from one of his bank accounts. He further invested Rs 8.83 lakh in eight different transactions from another bank account.

The complainant stated that by the time he realised that he had been scammed, he had paid Rs 43.11 lakh to the fraudsters.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC has been registered at the cyber crime police station. An investigation has been initiated into it.

