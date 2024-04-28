After Delhi High Court observations, BJP seeks Kejri’s resignation

Jalandhar, April 27
The BJP today sought the resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on moral grounds due to his involvement in the Delhi liqour scam and in view of the HC’s recent observations regarding schools in Delhi. The BJP also questioned Kejriwal’s continuation of running the government while in jail.
BJP state general secretary Anil Sarin and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar, Sushil Rinku, held a press conference in Jalandhar today after the Delhi High Court’s rap to the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for not supplying books to children studying in MCD schools.
Sarin said, “I think Arvind Kejriwal should resign immediately after these observations from the HC.”
Jalandhar BJP candidate Sushil Rinku alleged, “Arvind Kejriwal, despite being corrupt, does not resign from his post and considers himself above the law in front of the world.”
