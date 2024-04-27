Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 26

Candidates and parties have become active on the social media to attract and directly connect with voters in Bathinda. Candidates are live-streaming their public meetings and often target their opponents in short reels. A social media expert said the leaders’ aim was to reach and read the voters’ minds. He said the feedback through the social media was relevant to frame future strategy.

For every candidate, an army of techies is working behind in offices, analysing voters’ data

Experts say the leaders’ aim is to reach and read the voters’ minds; the feedback received helps frame future strategy

The Facebook pages of candidates and their supporters are flooded with pictures and videos of campaigning. For every candidate, an army of techies is working behind in offices, analysing voters’ data. They are playing a key role in shaping the campaign.

SAD candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s social media page is updated regularly with photos of public meetings and campaigning. She has 805K followers on Facebook. Her videos of speeches made in Parliament in favour of farmers have also been posted.

SAD IT wing president Nachatar Singh Gill has been deputed at Bathinda for the Lok Sabha poll.

Congress candidate Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu has hired a team of social media professionals, which is managing his social media. Jeet Mohinder’s social media is getting regular updates with posts of his campaigning activities of the day. His team also posts his videos with songs of his meeting people in a bid to attract people.

On his cover page, he has his photo with former AICC president Rahul Gandhi with a caption, “Hath badlega halat”.

AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Khuddian is also active on the social media. His team is regularly updating his posts regarding his public meetings. His team is also live-streaming his speeches, besides posting his statements and interviews on his page. His cover page has a photo of him taking oath as a Cabinet Minister.

BJP candidate Parampal Kaur is also posting her activities on the social media. Her posts carry the slogan, “Phir ek baar Modi sarkar”.

Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu said “the social media allows candidates to directly engage with voters. We are active on the social media as voters want to see reels with peppy music”.

