Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Panic spread in Jagraon on Tuesday when the body of a person was found lying near a drain at Nanak Nagri. The victim had injury marks on his head, which led to the suspicion that he might have been murdered.

Officials from the Jagraon city police station reached the scene, took possession of the body and started a probe.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Gurdeep Singh of Nanak Nagri, Jagraon.

The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy. Since injuries were found on the body, the police suspected that he could have been murdered on Monday night. SI Surinder Singh said CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the suspect(s).

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.