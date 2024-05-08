Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Ludhiana, May 7
Panic spread in Jagraon on Tuesday when the body of a person was found lying near a drain at Nanak Nagri. The victim had injury marks on his head, which led to the suspicion that he might have been murdered.
Officials from the Jagraon city police station reached the scene, took possession of the body and started a probe.
The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Gurdeep Singh of Nanak Nagri, Jagraon.
The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for autopsy. Since injuries were found on the body, the police suspected that he could have been murdered on Monday night. SI Surinder Singh said CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the suspect(s).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans
Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14