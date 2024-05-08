Preneet resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Patiala, May 7
After resuming her campaigning, BJP Lok Sabha candidate Preneet Kaur today addressed a public rally at Nabha.
Touching an emotional chord, she said the district and its people were akin to her family and called herself “Patiala ki Bahu”. Despite arriving here as a daughter-in-law, she has been embraced with love like a daughter.
The four-time MP suspended her campaigning following the death of farmer Surinderpal Singh (65) who was protesting her visit at Sehra village on May 4.
While addressing the public meeting in Nabha, she said this affection by people had played a pivotal role in her husband’s election as Chief Minister, enabling him to spearhead various developmental initiatives.
During an event at Bauda Gate, Nabha, Preneet Kaur acknowledged Nabha’s substantial contribution to the development of the district.
She emphasised Nabha’s global recognition in agricultural machinery and aspired to transform it into a modern focal point, thereby elevating its national stature.
