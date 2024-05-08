Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

The Khanna police busted a gang of robbers and nabbed its five members. The police seized three cars, 15 gm of gold, six mobile phones and weapons used in various crimes from them.

Sourav Jindal, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), while addressing a press conference on Tuesday said under the leadership of Amneet Kondal, Senior Superintendent of Police, Khanna, a special drive was launched to nab criminals. During the campaign, Tarlochan Singh, DSP, Samrala, and inspector Bhinder Singh, SHO, Machhiwara police station, along with a police team, arrested the five suspects.

The SP said Pawandeep Singh of Bija village submitted a complaint to the police that on May 1, Gurinder Singh, alias Guru, of Bhattian village, Machhiwara, Akashdeep Singh, alias Ashu, of the Ropar road area, Machhiwara, Amarpreet Singh, alias Ammy, of Dashmesh Nagar, Machhiwara, and Hardeep Singh, alias Lucky, also from Machhiwara, who were armed with weapons, had beaten him up and escaped after looting two mobile phones, a PAN card, Rs 310 and a debit card from him.

The suspects came in a Maruti Brezza vehicle and Hyundai Verna car. Both vehicles, which were bearing fake registration number plates, were seized.

Jindal said during the investigation in the case, Gurinder, Akashdeep and Amarpreet were arrested and three mobile phones looted by them in different incidents were recovered. Uniform of the Punjab Police, fake registration number plates, a sword and a dagger were also seized from their Brezza vehicle during the checking.

The SP said during the interrogation of the suspects, it came to the fore that they used to sell mobile phones to Hardeep Singh, alias Gullu. After nominating Hardeep in the case, he was also arrested on May 5. Two mobile phones were seized from him. Later, Hardeep, alias Lucky, a member of the gang, was also arrested and a mobile phone was recovered from him.

DSP Samrala Tarlochan Singh said two suspects were having previous criminal history. Lucky is facing three cases of gambling registered against them at the Machhiwara police station in the past while Hardeep, alias Gullu, is facing three cases of drug smuggling.

Another car was also seized from the suspects by the police.

The SHO, Machhiwara, inspector Bhinder Singh, said the suspects were active in robbery incidents in the Samrala and Machhiwara areas for the past three months. They used to wear police uniform and loot people.

The SHO said the suspects had admitted to committing as many as nine incidents of loot in Samrala and Machhiwara and two incidents in the Ludhiana Commissionerate area. Now, the police have prevented several robberies planned by the gang with their arrest.

Uniform seller may face legal action: Cop

SP (Investigation) Sourav Jindal said a probe was on to inquire about the person or tailor who supplied uniform to the suspects. Selling uniform of a disciplined force is a crime and after identifying the seller, action will be taken as per law.

