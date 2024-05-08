AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

New Delhi, May 8
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till May 21 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money-laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Sisodia's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conference on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on March 9 last year arrested the former deputy chief minister of Delhi in the liquor policy case.
Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to the alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.
