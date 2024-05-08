My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Warring

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 7

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress candidate for the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency and president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC), today campaigned in Dakha.

Warring took aim at other political parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), casting doubts on their choice of candidates for Ludhiana.

Drawing attention to his track record of development, he highlighted the transformation of Gidderbaha as a testament to his dedication. With aspirations to reclaim Ludhiana’s status as the ‘Manchester of Punjab,’ the Congress leader pledges to address pressing issues such as industry migration, pollution, living standards for labourers and the menace of stray animals.

“I am committed to undertaking progress and prosperity for the city and state at large,” he said. He said today that he was pitted against a “hidden and not so hidden grand alliance” between the BJP, AAP and the SAD in Ludhiana.

When asked during an informal interaction which candidate was his main opponent, Warring said: “My fight is against the grand alliance of the BJP, AAP and the Akalis, and I’m going to defeat all of them with a record margin.”

The PPCC chief said the Chief Minister’s friendship with BJP candidate Ravneet Bittu was no secret and the AAP fielded the weakest candidate from Ludhiana to help Bittu. There was already a tactful alliance between the BJP and the SAD, thus it makes a grand alliance between these three parties.

He said these parties had come together to divide the Congress vote share against the BJP. “But they are mistaken and will realise the same on June 4 when the votes will be counted,” he said.

