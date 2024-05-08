No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

On the first day of filing of nominations for the city Lok Sabha seat today, no one turned up. However, a few candidates procured nomination forms.

The UT Election Department has reminded the candidates intending to file nominations to strictly adhere to the instructions provided by the Election Commission of India regarding the maintenance of election expenditure, with an upper limit set at Rs 75 lakh applicable for the city parliamentary constituency.

The department has stated that the key instructions include the candidates are required to open a dedicated bank account exclusively for election expenditure purposes. All transactions exceeding Rs 10,000 must be conducted through cheque, draft or bank transfer, utilising the designated election expenditure bank account; maintaining comprehensive records of all funds received and expenditures incurred, including donations, loans and expenses on campaign items.

