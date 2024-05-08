 Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma says the petition is misconceived and filed with oblique motives

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL seeking facilities for CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in ED custody. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 8

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed with Rs 1 lakh costs a public interest litigation by a lawyer seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run the government from jail.

The petitioner also sought to restrain Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva from exerting any “undue pressure” for resignation of Kejriwal.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that since the AAP leader has already approached the Supreme Court against his arrest, “no orders were called for” with regard to providing him any facilities while in judicial custody.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet PS Arora, further said the court cannot impose censorship on the media or stop political rivals from making statements.

“Do we impose emergency? We impose censorship? We impose martial law? How do we gag the press? The political rivals?” the court said.

“Keep bank draft of Rs 1 lakh ready,” the court told the petitioner.

The petitioner argued that although it was “practically impossible” to run the government from jail, the same could be made possible with the use of technology.

In the PIL, he prayed for arrangements for video conferencing to Kejriwal in jail. He also sought that the media be stopped from running “sensational headlines” speculating on his resignation and imposition of President’s Rule.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said the petition was misconceived and filed with oblique motives.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Resume work as IAS officer, Punjab tells BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

2
Haryana

3 Independent MLAs withdraw support, BJP govt reduced to minority in Haryana

3
Bathinda

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

4
India

10-year-old Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death melts internet, help pours in from different quarters

5
Diaspora

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

6
India

Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group

7
India

Glorification of violence should not be part of any civilised society, India tells Canada

8
Diaspora

Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip

9
India

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

10
Diaspora

Not lax about admitting people in Canada: Immigration Minister Miller on EAM Jaishankar's remarks

Don't Miss

View All
Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams to fly to space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner
Diaspora

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams set to fly into space again on first crewed mission of Boeing's Starliner

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Top News

After 3rd phase of Lok Sabha polls, Congress and INDI alliance’s fuse blown off, says PM Modi at Telangana rally

No abuses now, how much black money has Congress got from Adani, Ambani? PM Modi's latest salvo

Prime Minister takes rare jibe at the industrialists

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

Indian envoy in Canada warns of 'big red line' on anti-India activities of Sikh separatist groups

He said relations between India and Canada are positive over...

3 Indians accused of Nijjar killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistani slogans

3 Indians accused of Hardeep Nijjar's killing appear before Canadian court amid pro-Khalistan slogans

Nijjar was shot and killed after he stepped out of a gurdwar...

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

The Aam Aadmi Party leader was arrested on March 21 and is c...

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Centre directs Punjab government to accept BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur’s VRS

Directions come after state government asked the IAS officer...


Cities

View All

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper on Day 1

CPI-CPI (M) candidate files nomination paper from Amritsar on Day 1

Another Punjab farmer dies at Shambhu protest site

Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar: Over 6.2 LMT wheat procured in mandis

Jugraj Singh who was killed in US cremated in Ajnala village

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

12-yr-old schoolgirl crushed under truck at Zirakpur

Bouncer shot dead in Kharar

No nomination filed on Day 1 in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Anil Masih campaigning for Sanjay Tandon, says Congress; BJP terms it ‘lie’

Panchkula man duped of Rs 1.88 cr in cyber fraud

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

Supreme Court to pass order on interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal on May 10

AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court grants more time to ED, CBI to respond to Manish Sisodia’s bail pleas

State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

No nomination filed on Day 1 for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

Vikramjit Chaudhary seeks votes for BJP

Pastor got money from Dubai, sent Indian SIMs to Pakistani handlers: Hoshiarpur cops

Man murdered at cattle shed

Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

Ludhiana: Five members of robbers’ gang land in police dragnet

My fight is against grand alliance of BJP, AAP & Akalis, says Ludhiana Congress candidate Raja Warring

Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Sow, transplant saplings as per rice variety, Punjab Agricultural University tells farmers

Man’s body found near drain in Jagraon

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Lok Sabha polls: Congress candidate Dharamvira Gandhi files nomination from Patiala seat

Avraj Manchanda of YPS tops Patiala in ICSE exams

INDIA VOTES 2024: All set for free and fair Lok Sabha poll, says Patiala DC

Preneet Kaur resumes campaign, touches emotional chord

Lecture on Lok Sabha poll held at Punjabi University