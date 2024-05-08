Man’s decomposed body found in bed box in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 7

The decomposed body of a man was found from a bed box at a house in the Gadaipur area near Focal Point here this afternoon.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was residing at the rented house in Gadaipur with his wife. Police investigations suggest that the body seems to be around a week old. On suspicion, the police detained the wife of the deceased.

Though the police suspect foul play, they are yet to determine the motive behind his death. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem examination.

As per police officials, the incident came to fore when neighbours noticed some foul smell emanating from the house. They informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and recovered the decomposed body from the bed box.

Forensic experts collected samples and evidence from the spot.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.