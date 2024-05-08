Amritsar: Party candidates go all out as campaigning reaches final phase

Amritsar, May 7
As the election campaigning has reached the final phase with the process of filing nominations starting, candidates of different political parties are reaching out to voters and sharing their vision with them.
While addressing a public meeting at Ram Bali Chowk on the Batala road, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla said he would work for the revival of traditional industry in the city which provided jobs to a large number of people. He said the city had a large number of industrial units which subsequently disappeared.
Aujla said the industry had migrated to other states due to poor policies of the state government and due to tax concessions being extended to such units in other states. He said the time has come to revive such units in the city. He claimed that the BJP is going down the hill in the entire country and people would soon see a new progressive, democratic and liberal government.
BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu too promised to resolve the issues being faced by transporters at the Integrated Check Post in Attari. In a meeting with the representatives of truck unions, Sandhu said international trade is very crucial for the progress of a country and transporters play a pivotal role in export and import of goods through road routes.
Sandhu said he has learnt about the problems faced by the transporters and would take up these with the authorities concerned so that these could be resolved. He said his vision is to bring the holy city on the world map and make avenues for progress of business and trade.
