State-level wrestler arrested in attempt to murder case in Delhi

New Delhi, May 8
A state-level wrestler was arrested on Wednesday in an attempt to murder case here, police said.
The police identified the accused as Sumeet, a two-time gold medallist.
“Sumeet along with his four associates—Sagar, Nikhil, Dev, and Ankit—tried to kill Vishnu on April 21,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Satish Kaushik said.
Sagar, who had enmity with Vishnu over a girl, allegedly opened fire at him but missed it. After this, all the accused fled from the spot, DCP Kaushik said.
“An FIR under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused on April 24 and further investigation was launched,” the DCP said.
The police received information that Sumeet was trying to abscond from Delhi to Haryana through a bus from Mukarba Chowk bus stand. A raid was conducted and Sumeet was arrested, police said.
