Maximum first-timers, 85+, third gender voters in Ludhiana: CEO

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 7

In what appears to be a record of sorts, Ludhiana has topped the state in the count of first-time, aged, and third gender voters, official figures have revealed.

At 27 lakh, the district, spread across 14 Assembly segments and 2 parliamentary constituencies, has almost 35 per cent more electors than Amritsar, which stands second in Punjab with 20 lakh voters.

LUDHIANA ON TOP First-timers (18-19 years) 57,575 Aged (85 years and above)22,001 Third gender 149

According to the revised voters’ lists finalised after accepting the claims and objections till May 4, which was the last date for revision, the number of first-timers, aged between 18 and 29 years, aged in the bracket of 85 years and above, and the third gender voters was highest in Ludhiana.

Sharing details, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sibin C, told The Tribune, on Tuesday that the voters lists of all 23 districts spread across 117 Assembly segments under 13 parliamentary constituencies in the state have been revised after taking into account the claims and objections for registration of new votes and deletion/ change in the existing entries in the electoral rolls till May 4.

He disclosed that as many as 2,14,21,555 voters, including 1,12,67,019 male, 1,01,53767 female, and 769 third genders, have been enrolled across 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. This was an increase of 6,40,344 voters, which accounted for 3.08 per cent, as compared to 2,07,81,211 electorates registered in the voters’ lists for the 2019 parliamentary election.

The district-wise break-up of the voters in the revised electoral rolls, a copy of which is with The Tribune, showed that the maximum of 26,88,309 electors were registered in Ludhiana district, followed by 19,91,794 in Amritsar, 15,50,649 in Jalandhar, 15,07,212 in Patiala, 4,97,630 in Pathankot, 12,87,451 in Gurdaspur, 7,95,781 in Tarn Taran, 6,25,556 in Kapurthala, 12,64,265 in Hoshiarpur, 4,94,811 in Nawanshahr, 5,47,316 in Ropar, 8,05,446 in Mohali, 4,51,045 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 7,61,336 in Moga, 7,30,473 in Ferozepur, 7,62,877 in Fazilka, 6,93,736 in Muktsar, 4,89,290 in Faridkot, 10,61,173 in Bathinda, 5,93145 in Mansa, 9,06,902 in Sangrur, 3,23,951 in Malerkotla, and 4,89,541 electorates were listed in Barnala district.

When it comes to the parliamentary constituencies, Ludhiana’s voter count of 17,54,011 was second highest in the state after Patiala, which has the highest of 18,02,046 electorates.

Among other Lok Sabha segments, Gurdaspur has 16,03,628 electors, Amritsar 16,08,391, Khadoor Sahib 16,64,199, Jalandhar 16,50,849, Hoshiarpur 16,00,043, Anandpur Sahib 17,27,844, Fatehgarh Sahib 15,50,734, Faridkot 15,87,461, Ferozepur 16,68,113, Bathinda 16,48,866, and Sangrur has 15,55,370 voters.

