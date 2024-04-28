Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 27

A major fire broke out in a machine tool showroom opposite the Military Camp, Dholewal, on Saturday morning. Over 12 heavy duty machines were said to be gutted in the fire.

Jagtar Singh, owner of Atlas Machine Tools Corporation, said on Friday night, he locked the showroom. This morning around 4 am, a security guard staying on the first floor of the showroom noticed smoke billowing out from the shop. After the guard gave information, he called the fire brigade and reached the spot.

“After reaching the showroom, when I opened the main door and took out a scooter and a motorcycle parked in the showroom, the fire intensified and spread to the entire showroom. The fire brigade reached around 5 am and managed to douse the flames. However, over 12 heavy duty machines and the entire office block, where over decade-old records were kept, destroyed in the fire. The estimated loss could be around Rs 40 lakh,” the owner said.

He said the fire started from the office block due to a short-circuit and later, engulfed the entire showroom.

When asked if the damaged machines were insured, the owner said these were insured and the insurance company was given information about the mishap.

