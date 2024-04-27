 3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Trending
  • 3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and injectables stored along with food in the kitchen's refrigerator

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

Although affordable, this process can be a serious unsafe if not done carefully.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 27

Three women were reportedly infected with HIV while receiving an allegedly vampire facial at a New Mexico spa, marking the first known cases of the virus being transmitted during a cosmetic injection procedure, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vampire facial is considered to be a more affordable and less invasive option than getting a facelift.

During the facial, a person's blood is drawn from their arm, and then platelets are separated out and applied to the patient's face using microneedles.

Although affordable, this process can be a serious unsafe if not done carefully, reports NDTV.

That proved to be the case for multiple people who were likely infected with HIV through vampire facials at the since-closed facility, the CDC report said.

"This investigation is the first to associate HIV transmission with nonsterile cosmetic injection services," it stated, as per CBS News.

According to the report, the first case linked to the VIP Spa in Albuquerque was discovered in 2018 and prompted the New Mexico Department of Health to offer free testing to anyone who got injections at the facility.

The department stated at the time that the spa was shut down after its investigators "identified practices that could potentially spread blood-borne infections".

The most recent case was a former client of the spa who tested positive for the virus last year, which led the health department to reopen the investigation.

Now, the CDC report provides new details about the affected clients and the spa's practices. As per NBC News, the first case was a middle-aged woman who tested positive for HIV in 2018. She had no history of injectable drug use, recent blood transfusions or recent sexual contact with someone with HIV - but she did report getting a vampire facial, the CDC report stated.

The second two were also middle-aged women who had gotten vampire facials in 2018.

The CDC said that the spa did not have appropriate licenses to operate and was not using proper safety measures. It also found unlabeled tubes of blood on a kitchen counter as well as other injectables stored along with food in the kitchen's refrigerator.

The spa's owner pleaded guilty in 2022 to five felony counts of practising medicine without a license, the health department said last year. She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

CDC and health department investigators ultimately determined that 59 spa clients may have been exposed to HIV. Of those, 20 had received vampire facials. The investigators said the original source of the HIV contamination at the spa remains unknown.

People considering injections for medical or cosmetic reasons are urged to ask whether a provider, clinic or spa is licensed and trained, and if any products involved are FDA approved and purchased from a reliable source, the CDC said.

About The Author

Tribune Web Desk

The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Arvind Kejriwal as CM even after arrest puts political interest over national interest: Delhi High Court

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha poll from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, confirms mother

3
Entertainment

Chamkila’s life like Punjab, glory and violence dovetailing all the time: Imtiaz Ali

4
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

5
Punjab

Moving away from PUSA-44 helped Punjab save Rs 477 crore: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Jalandhar

AAP-BJP embattled over posters ahead of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s road show in Jalandhar

7
India

Missing MBBS student's body found on railway tracks in Muzaffarnagar, batchmate arrested

8
Punjab

Pakistan's Punjab government seeks time naming Lahore Chowk after Bhagat Singh

9
Punjab

After action against Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sukhwinder Singh Danny goes silent on Charanjit Channi

10
India

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Ministry asks CBSE to work out logistics, no plan for semesters

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur

2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur’s Bishnupur

Militants attacked India Reserve Battalion camp at Naransein...

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...

3 women contracted HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, US health body finds

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

In a case, tubes of blood were found on kitchen counter and ...

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

‘Government’s hypocrisy knows no bounds’: Congress slams Centre for seeking ‘modification’ in 2G case verdict

In its judgment delivered on February 2, 2012, the apex cour...


Cities

View All

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Campaigning intensifies in Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Man killed over property dispute in Majitha: Cops

Kingpin of vehicle theft gang arrested

SAD holds rally in support of Cheema

Officials take stock of strong room

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

Reopen road in front of CM’s residence: High Court

2 Chandigarh officials arrested for graft

Ex-SAI coach dies in road mishap

Chandigarh voter count up 62K in 2 decades

City Congress dubs BJP poll manifesto as bundle of lies, saga of unkept promises

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

AAP, BJP trade allegations over postponement of mayoral polls

BJP not letting a Dalit become Mayor, says AAP’s Sanjay Singh

Clear poll file, Congress asks Delhi L-G

Delhi High Court: Govt ‘interested in appropriating power’

Over 3K files pending with Delhi CM, ministers: BJP

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Labour shortage notwithstanding, wheat lifting in full swing: Chief Secy

Major fire breaks out in Brahmpuri garment unit

Trucker dies as trucks collide on overbridge

Applicants who underwent dope tests in 45 days to be retested

INDIA VOTES 2024: 137 held with drugs, liquor, arms, cash since poll code imposition

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Snatchers tied to pole in market, beaten up in public; video viral

Punjab History Conference begins

Police remove car from Bhakra Canal

DEO Shergill initiates ‘innovative’ plan to create voter awareness

Legal awareness programme held