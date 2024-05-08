No abuses now, how much black money has Congress got from Adani, Ambani? PM Modi's latest salvo

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

For the first time in five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the latter's persistent attack on India's industrialists in the name of crony capitalism and asked what deal has the Congress struck with the top business honchos to suddenly stop abusing them.

"For the past five years the Congress prince has been parroting one line. Ever since his Rafale attack was grounded, he picked up a new issue. For five years he has been constantly hurling abuses at Indian industrialists. First he began by targeting five industrialists and then zeroed down on Ambani and then Adani," PM said at a rally in Telangana.

He went on to ask why since the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha election has the Congress stopped abusing the two honchos.

"I want to ask the Congress prince from the land of Telangana. The prince should declare how many bags of black money he has received from Ambani and Adani. How much money has been received by the Congress, how many tempos loaded with stolen money have come? What deal has been struck for the Congress prince to overnight stop abusing Ambani and Adani. He will have to reply to the nation," Modi said in his latest attack on Congress and a rare jibe at the industrialists.

