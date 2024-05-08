Medical interns in Punjab seek stipend on par with central colleges

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, May 7

With the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state lauding its efforts for improving the state’s medical infrastructure, an issue regarding the plight of medical college interns has come to light. Students currently undergoing internships in government medical colleges across the state have come forward, alleging abysmally low stipends in sharp contrast with the government’s assertions of progress in the healthcare sector.

Health Minister Balbir Singh said he had been apprised of the matter. He said once the code of conduct was over, all issues, including that of stipend of medical students, would be addressed.

In a letter addressed to Health Minister Balbir Singh, interns of the 2019 batch of Government Medical College, Patiala, have appealed for his intervention to rectify the situation by augmenting the internship stipend. The students have also taken to social media platforms to launch an online campaign, demanding stipends on a par with those being offered in medical colleges in Delhi and central institutions.

At present, interns in Punjab receive a stipend of Rs 15,000, while their counterparts in Delhi enjoy stipends ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000. This stark contrast in remuneration has sparked discontent among the interns, who assert that their workload is the same as that of junior residents, yet they are being remunerated inadequately for their efforts, even for night shifts.

Expressing their grievances, one intern highlighted the disparity by stating that, “We are doing almost the same amount of work as first-year junior residents but are compensated with a mere Rs 15,000 for 12-hour shifts.” Another intern lamented that even unskilled workers earn more than medical graduates in the state. “We find it difficult to even meet our accommodation and food expenses,” said the student.

Adding to their frustrations is the surge in tuition fee. Despite a substantial hike in tuition fee over the past few years, the stipends have remained unchanged, exacerbating the financial burden on interns.

The tuition fee for the full five-year course in government-run medical colleges was increased during the previous Congress government in 2020, from Rs 4.4 lakh to Rs 7.8 lakh, which is now Rs 9.05 lakh.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the Health Minister, who is also AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Patiala, he remained unavailable for response.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

