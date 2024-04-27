Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 26

SAD president Sukhbir Badal today said Delhi-based parties were trying to “capture” Punjab and urged people to vote for SAD to ensure peace and communal harmony as well as development of the state.

Sukhbir, who interacted with members of the District Bar Association at the mini-secretariat, besides holding meetings with traders’ associations, said, “It is important for Punjabis to get together to save the state from Delhi-based parties, who are only concerned about winning seats and least concerned about Punjabis.”

Punjab was not only afflicted by a law and order breakdown and communal tension, but had been bankrupted by successive Congress and AAP governments. Urging Punjabis to “save the state before it is too late,” Sukhbir said “the SAD is the only answer to the ills afflicting Punjab”.

