Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Bathinda, April 26
SAD president Sukhbir Badal today said Delhi-based parties were trying to “capture” Punjab and urged people to vote for SAD to ensure peace and communal harmony as well as development of the state.
Sukhbir, who interacted with members of the District Bar Association at the mini-secretariat, besides holding meetings with traders’ associations, said, “It is important for Punjabis to get together to save the state from Delhi-based parties, who are only concerned about winning seats and least concerned about Punjabis.”
Punjab was not only afflicted by a law and order breakdown and communal tension, but had been bankrupted by successive Congress and AAP governments. Urging Punjabis to “save the state before it is too late,” Sukhbir said “the SAD is the only answer to the ills afflicting Punjab”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG officer Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal
Khajan Singh, who is currently stationed in Mumbai, has yet ...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips